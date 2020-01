The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Ripley Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out in the 6300 block of Cemetery Road in Ripley. It happened approximately 5:30pm. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but four domestic animals were lost due to the fire.

The fire investigation is pending at this time, per a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office