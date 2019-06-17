Four Erie historic homes receive preservation tax credits

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced the latest recipients of the fiscal year 2018-19 Historic Preservation Tax Credits.

Rehabilitation of four Second Empire houses in Erie’s West Sixth Street Historic District are being transformed into market-rate apartments. The project has been given a $500,000 tax credit allocation, with $4,988,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

The application for the tax credits was requested on behalf of Canalside Townhouses LLC, by Erie arichetect Jeff Kidder of Kidder Wachter, according to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

State investment by this important program will help create an estimated $113 million in rehabilitation expenditures for projects that preserve historic buildings, revitalize communities, and promote local economic development. Selected projects include the conversion of a vacant furniture store in Braddock, Allegheny County, into affordable housing for artists; the restoration of the fire-damaged landmark Century Inn in Scenery Hill, Washington County; and the rehabilitation of a vacant Italianate commercial building in the central business district of Marietta, Lancaster County, into a bicycle shop and market-rate apartments.

“Maintaining our stock of historic buildings is vital not just for preserving Pennsylvania’s history, but for promoting investment in our communities and boosting the local economy,” Secretary Davin said. “These tax credits help communities get new uses out of historic properties to ensure they’re making the area a better place to live, work, and play.”

“PHMC is pleased to support historic rehabilitation while advancing community revitalization and economic development through the Historic Preservation Tax Credit,” stated Executive Director Lowery. “The 24 projects awarded this year will bring new market-rate and affordable housing as well as new businesses and new opportunities to downtowns through the reuse of historic buildings in Pennsylvania cities and towns.”

The 24 projects that are allocated the $3 million in tax credits will leverage with an estimated $113 million in construction projects. In all, 42 applicants had sought nearly $15 million in tax credits for construction projects totaling more than $462 million in estimated construction costs.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit program, administered by the Department of Community & Economic Development and Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission since 2013, has invested more than $18 million to rehabilitate 105 historic buildings leveraging an estimated $1.5 billion in construction expenditures. The investments have helped preserve buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Pennsylvania’s boroughs, townships and cities.

For more information about historic preservation or community development in Pennsylvania, visit the PHMC website or the DCED website or follow DCED on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

The 24 Historic Preservation Tax Credit projects for 2018–19:

Ohringer Building, Braddock, Allegheny County – Rehabilitation of the iconic furniture store building in downtown Braddock into affordable apartments for artists. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $11,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Homestead Masonic Hall, Homestead, Allegheny County – Rehabilitation of historic Masonic building in the Homestead Historic District into market-rate apartments. $150,000 tax credit allocation, $43,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Arsenal Motors, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County – Rehabilitation of historic automobile building in the Lawrenceville Historic District into offices. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $4,920,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

John Woods House, Pittsburgh (Hazelwood), Allegheny County – Rehabilitation of one of the oldest buildings in Pittsburgh into a pub and restaurant. $25,000 tax credit allocation, $750,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Corbit Brothers Building, Reading, Berks County – Rehabilitation of a vacant office building in the Callowhill Historic District for upgraded office use. $50,000 tax credit allocation, $945,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Thomas A. Willson Co., Reading, Berks County – Rehabilitation of National Register–listed industrial building into apartments for artists in the GoggleWorks complex. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $6,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

867-869 24th Street, Altoona, Blair County – Rehabilitation of historic duplex in the Broad Avenue Historic District as market-rate housing. $25,000 tax credit allocation, $85,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Cooper Building, Altoona, Blair County – Restoration of a heavily altered façade on a historic commercial building in the Altoona Downtown Historic District for commercial and apartment use. $25,000 tax credit allocation, $200,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Canal House 1, Hollidaysburg, Blair County – Rehabilitation of a canal-related house in the Hollidaysburg Historic District for office use. $20,000 tax credit allocation, $86,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Spence Building, West Chester, Chester County – Rehabilitation of historic restaurant and apartment building in West Chester Historic District into commercial use and market-rate apartments. $75,000 tax credit allocation, $2,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

328-332 W. 6th Street, Erie County – Rehabilitation of four Second Empire houses in the West Sixth Street Historic District into market-rate apartments. $500,000 tax credit allocation, $4,988,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Scranton National Bank, Scranton, Lackawanna County – Rehabilitation of historic bank in Lackawanna Avenue Commercial Historic District for continued use as a bank and market-rate apartments. $100,000 tax credit allocation, $2,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Stoehr & Fister Building, Scranton, Lackawanna County – Rehabilitation of a National Register–listed department store last used for county government offices as street level commercial spaces and market rate apartments. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $3,351,900 in estimated construction expenditures.

Consolidated Cigar Company, Lancaster, Lancaster County – Rehabilitation of a vacant tobacco warehouse in the North Shippen/Tobacco Avenue Historic District as market rate apartments. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $7,218,059 in estimated construction expenditures.

Frey Building, Marietta, Lancaster County – Rehabilitation of a vacant commercial and apartment building on a main street of the Marietta Historic District as a bicycle shop and market rate apartments. $115,000 tax credit allocation, $1,314,266 in estimated construction expenditures.

Spring Brook Water Supply Company, Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County – Rehabilitation of a vacant office building in the River Street Historic District for the Mechanical and Electrical Engineering program at King’s College. $100,000 tax credit allocation, $4,639,565 in estimated construction expenditures.

257 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of historic commercial row building in Old City Historic District into commercial use and apartments. $25,000 tax credit allocation, $1,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Abigail Vare School, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of National Register–listed school into market-rate apartments. $100,000 tax credit allocation, $5,551,097 in estimated construction expenditures.

Charles Schaeffer School, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of National Register–listed school into offices. $25,000 tax credit allocation, $1,517,244 in estimated construction expenditures.

Poth Brewery, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of vacant iconic brewery complex in Brewerytown Historic District for market-rate apartments. $200,000 tax credit allocation, $37,000,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

West Philadelphia Institute, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of a historic library building designed by Frank Furness that was heavily altered in the 1970s into offices. $100,000 tax credit allocation, $4,832,248 in estimated construction expenditures.

Witherspoon Building, Philadelphia, Philadelphia County – Rehabilitation of National Register–listed office building for upgraded office use. $150,000 tax credit allocation, $8,00,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Century Inn, Scenery Hill, Washington County – Restoration of the fire-damaged landmark tavern located along the historic National Road. $100,000 tax credit allocation, $1,779,000 in estimated construction expenditures.

Rupp Building, York, York County – Rehabilitation of a vacant downtown office building in the York Historic District for upgraded office use. $115,000 tax credit allocation, $1,228,000 in estimated construction expenditures.