On May 27, four students from Harborcreek High School were recognized for their military signings.

These students will be going into the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

One student said that his decision to join had to do with his family history and pride.

“My brother was in the Air Force and my dad was in the Army. I knew military was definitely an option there, and my favorite option was definitely the military,” said Hayden Lemke, Air Force Recruit.

The young men who were celebrated on Friday will be leaving for basic training this summer.