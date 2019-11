Slick roads may have played a role in an overnight accident that sent four people to the hospital.

That accident happened in the East Bound lanes of I-90 around 12:45 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that one vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, four people, two females and two males, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police shut down the East Bound lanes for a time while crews worked to remove the vehicle from along the road.