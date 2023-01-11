Four charities that help kids received generous donations Jan. 11.

“ARK”, or Auto Racers for Kids, is a non-profit that raises money year-round to spread throughout the Erie community.

$8,500 was given to four charities this year, those being the Erie United Methodist Alliance, Erie Dawn Autistic Club, and the Second Harvest Food Bank’s Backpack program.

“Really at the core of our heart, it’s making sure that every child in Erie County has the basic necessities in life,” said Jill Blair, President of Auto Racers for Kids.

“Which helps children have food, makes sure that people aren’t sleeping on the streets when it’s cold at night, and just really giving them the basic necessities in life,” Blair continued.

You can find a list of events that ARK hosts here.