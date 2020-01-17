Four local school districts receive grants to expand computer science programs

Four local school districts and the Northwest Tri-County IU 5 received grants totaling $175,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to expand computer science programs for students, according to Senator Dan Laughlin.

These recipients include:

Fort LeBoeuf School District

Harbor Creek School District

Iroquois School District

Millcreek Township School District

Northwest Tri-County IU 5

Each school receives $35,000 and it will support the introduction and expansion of computer science programming and provide training for educators to teach computer science to students from Pre-K to high school.

These grants were awarded through the PAsmart Targeted grant program. Funding for the program was included in this year’s state budget as a broader commitment to encourage job growth.