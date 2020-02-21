Four members of Erie Police Department awarded Patriot Award

The U.S. Department of Defense recognized leaders within the police department in Erie.

Chief Dan Spizarny, Captain Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief Jon Nolan and Lieutenant Bill Marucci were each recipients of the Patriot Award.

The award recognizes leaders who support employees that are members of the National Guard and Reserves.

“It’s very unusual to give out four at a time. Usually we’ll find one supervisor in a business or an employer that does well. To have four was incredible,” said Susan Robertson, Vice Chair, ESGR.

“It’s a great honor. We do support military. I am a veteran myself and almost half of our department has served in the military. It is a great honor to receive this award,” said Deputy Chief Jon Nolan, Erie Police Department.

The organization also recognized Mayor Joe Schember with the Seven Seals Award.