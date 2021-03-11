Four men arrested in connection to reported kidnapping and assault in Lake City

Several people are behind bars after a man alleges he was kidnapped, beaten and robbed in Lake City. Police say this involves rival motorcycle clubs.

This alleged crime happened in a home on the 9900 block of Martin Avenue. The victim claims he was kidnapped by members of a rival motorcycle club after they accused him of disrespecting them.

“It’s scary, it really is. You know, we have a lot of kids in this neighborhood and new kids in the subdivision.” said Lisa Hall, a resident of Lake City.

On March 1st, a 29-year old man walked into the Lake City Police Department claiming to have been kidnapped, beaten and robbed.

Authorities say he had bruises on his sides and a gash over his eye. He told police that on February 27th, he was to meet up with a man named Eric Watkins at the house on Martin Avenue. When he got there, he was kidnapped and beaten up by Watkins and three other men. They eventually released him and that’s when the victim went to police.

On March 2nd, police and a SWAT team swarmed the house.

“It was pretty nerve wracking. You come out and with little children and it’s engulfed with ten cars worth of police officers, running and scrambling and using PA systems. People get scared of what’s going to happen to them in their neighborhood.” a neighbor said. The neighbor wished to remain anonymous.

Police also found guns and drugs. Police arrested and charged the following individuals

32-year old Eric Watkins of Lake City, 51-year old Mark Libby of Lake City, 32-year old Nathaniel Lesert of McKean, and 48-year old James Ochs of Erie. All of them are facing a list of serious charges relating to the alleged kidnapping, beating and robbery.

“I’ve been here for six years and I have never seen anything like this,” the neighbor explained.

Three of the suspects are still behind bars at the Erie County Prison. Watkins was able to post bond.

The police chief says the victim is part of the motorcycle club called the Hard Heads. The others are part of the Iron Wings.

The investigation is continuing.