(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Four new firefighters were sworn into the Erie Fire Department by Mayor Joe Schember in a ceremony on Thursday, with five additional firefighters receiving a promotion.

“On behalf of the residents, business owners and visitors of the City, I humbly thank you for what you’ve done, and for what you will do. We are better because you are here, protecting us,” said Mayor Schember.

The City of Erie recognized nine Erie Fire Department firefighters on Feb. 23, 2023. From left are: Lt. Alfonce Bucheral, Chief Fire Inspector Donald Sauer, Lt. Richard Reislund, Lt. Joseph Vickey, Fire Chief Joe Walko, Erie Mayor Joe Schember, Firefighter Ryan Hilliard, Firefighter Joseph Maxumczyk, Firefighter Terrance Sedney, Firefighter Gregory Tenney. Not pictured is Capt. William Hollenbeck. Bucheral, Sauer, Reislund, Vickey and Hollenbeck were promoted to their current ranks. Hilliard, Maxumczyk, Sedney and Tenney were sworn in as new firefighters. The ceremony was held at Erie City Hall in City Council chambers. Erie Mayor Joe Schember, foreground, at right, swore in four new Erie Fire Department firefighters on Feb. 23, 2023. From left are: Firefighter Ryan Hilliard, Firefighter Joseph Maxumczyk, Firefighter Terrance Sedney and Firefighter Gregory Tenney. The swearings-in, and also five promotions of other firefighters (not pictured) were held at Erie City Hall in City Council chambers.

Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko thanked the firefighters’ friends and family that were in attendance.

“We continue to need the support, encouragement and understanding from all of you,” said Walko. “You are a vital part of us being able to do the job we have sworn to do for the citizens and visitors to this wonderful City of Erie.”

The newly sworn-in firefighters include:

Ryan Hilliard

Joseph Maxumczyk

Terrance Sedney

Gregory Tenney

The firefighters that received promotions and their new titles include