(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Four new firefighters were sworn into the Erie Fire Department by Mayor Joe Schember in a ceremony on Thursday, with five additional firefighters receiving a promotion.
“On behalf of the residents, business owners and visitors of the City, I humbly thank you for what you’ve done, and for what you will do. We are better because you are here, protecting us,” said Mayor Schember.
Erie Fire Chief Joe Walko thanked the firefighters’ friends and family that were in attendance.
“We continue to need the support, encouragement and understanding from all of you,” said Walko. “You are a vital part of us being able to do the job we have sworn to do for the citizens and visitors to this wonderful City of Erie.”
The newly sworn-in firefighters include:
- Ryan Hilliard
- Joseph Maxumczyk
- Terrance Sedney
- Gregory Tenney
The firefighters that received promotions and their new titles include
- Donald Sauer, to Chief Fire Inspector
- William Hollenbeck, Captain
- Alfonce Bucheral, Lieutenant
- Richard Reislund, Lieutenant
- Joseph Vickey, Lieutenant