Four of the five suspects who damaged water slides at Waldameer agree to pay to cover damage

Four of the five skateboarders who damaged the water slides at Waldameer appeared in front of a district judge for a preliminary hearing.

Four of the five skateboarders have agreed to pay $10,000 collectively to Waldameer to cover the damage.

As part of the agreement, instead of facing a third-degree felony, they now face a second-degree misdemeanor of criminal mischief.

Back in April, the group trespassed onto Waldameer property where they rode their skateboards through water slides which then damaged some of the slides.

From the agreement, the group now has 90 days to pay the restitution. The fifth suspect will also be offered the same deal.

As for the four suspects who appeared in front of District Judge Laurie Mikielski, all charges have been waved to court.