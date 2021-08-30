Four people arrested after carjacking suspects flee police

A high-speed chase led to the arrest of four individuals by Erie Police after being the suspects of a carjack armed robbery.

Police say the individuals, in their mid-teens through their thirties, pointed a gun and carjacked a 21-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 9th Street.

This comes after the victim reported the incident to the police.

Police then began to look for the small SUV Kia Sportage, and spotted the car in the eastbound of 5th & Reed Streets around 6:56 a.m.

Police say the vehicle began to speed, and that’s when police began to pursue the vehicle.

The suspects crashed the car into a tree and began fleeing by foot. Erie Police were able to catch all four individuals.

Police say the victim has no injuries, but his wallet, cell phone, and some cash were taken by the suspects during the time of the carjacking.

Charges are pending for the four suspects.

