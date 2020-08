Several people were taken to the hospital Saturday after there was an unknown chemical spill at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

According to Erie County 911, this happened shortly before 4:00 p.m.. They say there was an unknown chemical exposure, which possibly could be cleaning chemicals.

In total, four people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There were several crews on scene including Waterford, Perry Hi-Way as well as Millcreek Paramedic Service.