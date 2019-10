Four people were taken to the hospital after a collision near Lake Pleasant and Tate Roads around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

A black Jeep and red truck collided, causing the truck to roll upside down into a roadside ditch. The windshield was shattered and the airbags deployed.

Perry Highway Hose Co., Kuhl Hose, and Green Township Ambulance were also on the scene. No word on the condition of any of the patients.