Investigators are looking to see if the weather played a role in an early morning accident involving at least four vehicles.

Erie County 911 reports that the accident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 just past the Wesleyville exit.

Two semis and two other vehicles were involved in the chain reaction accident that sent one of the semi’s off the road.

Interstate traffic was impacted while the vehicles were removed. No serious injuries were reported.