Fourth Annual Dwarfism Awareness walk to take place in Findley Lake

October is National Dwarfism Awareness Month. Dwarfism affects close to 750,000 individuals throughout the world.

Across the nation you will find chapters of an organization known as Little People of America (LPA) that supports individuals with dwarfism.

One of those chapters is located in Findley Lake, New York. This chapter is doing their part to spread awareness while also raising money.

Local teacher and LPA Member Katie Roche is joining forces with Alexander’s Restaurant to hold the Fourth Annual Dwarfism Awareness Short Walk to support the regional chapter of Little People of America.

The walk will begin on Saturday October 2nd at 1:15 p.m. Registration begins at noon on Saturday.

“We went from close to 100 participants the first year to 130 the next year. Last year during a pandemic we had 50 and this year we have 125 pre-registered,” said Katie Roche, LPA Member.

The total distance of this walk is one fourth of a mile or 1280 feet.

This walk is being led by Grand Marshall Tammy Roche.

The “Short Walk” fundraiser will also include one adult beverage before, during, and after the walk, one child beverage before, during, and after the walk, peperoni rolls at the halfway point, and a 50/50 raffle.

This walk will not only be raising money for the local chapter, but to raise awareness during Dwarfism Awareness Month.

Little People of America was founded in 1957 by actor Billy Barty in Reno Nevada. To this day Little People of America has over 10,000 active members both nationally and internationally.

Dwarfism Awareness Month is celebrated in October as a tribute to Barty who was born on October 25th. The 25th of October is known as National Dwarfism Awareness Day.

During the month of October, members of Little People of America aim to spread awareness and education about topics associated with dwarfism such as terminology, history, equality, and more.

Members of the LPA community can be found spreading awareness with in-person events or using online platforms to spread messages such as “although it was common for people with dwarfism to be referred to as “midgets” back in the 1800’s, the term today is no longer found acceptable and often is used in a way to offend people with dwarfism.”

“As a member of LPA, it is a vital support system in my life. Some of my best friends have come from this occasion. The least I can do is give back,” said Roche.

You can find more information on this walk through their Facebook event.

