Fourth Annual HIV/Aids Awareness Walk takes place at Frontier Park

The fight against HIV continues not only across the globe, but right here in Erie County.

The Fourth Annual HIV/Aids awareness walk took place at Frontier Park on September 27th.

The one and a half mile walk was held to raise awareness and help educate people about HIV and aids.

Organizers said that it is important to hold events like this so that community members don’t forget about communicable diseases.

“I think if it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind. By having a walk and also celebrating on World Aids Day, it brings it into focus for folks. I don’t want to call it a hidden disease, but it’s not something necessarily a lot of people know about,” said Gary Snyder, Erie County Health Department.

Free testing was also offered during this event.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists