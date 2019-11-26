Fourth Annual Stockings for Soldiers accepting donations until Dec. 8th

It’s the season of giving and Burton Funeral Homes needs your help.

The Fourth Annual Stockings for Soldiers aims to honor veterans throughout Erie County.

You can help give back by picking up a stocking at any Burton Funeral Home location and fill them up.

Recommended items include gift cards, combs, a deck of cards, and personal care items.

Burton Funeral Homes looks to stuff more than 600 stockings this year.

“We get a wonderful response from the veterans. There’s a lot of veterans that have family in the area and there are other veterans that don’t have any family. When we bring the stockings to them, you can just see their face light up,” said Karen Burton-Horstman, Vice President, Burton Funeral Homes.

Donations can be made now until December 8th.