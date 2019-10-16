Fourth Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate took place Tuesday evening

(ABC News)- 12 candidates faced off in Ohio for the Fourth Democratic Presidential Debate as the 2020 presidential race continues.

Many attacked Senator Elizabeth Warren’s policy positions, with Joe Biden playing defense over questions about his son’s foreign business activities.

JET 24 Action News is your local election headquarters. ABC’s Rachel Scott reports.

As rising Senator Warren rode into the fourth Democratic debate with a boost in the polls, she also took heat from her Democratic rivals. The Massachusetts Senator is known for her sweeping plans.

“I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle class families,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Presidential Candidate.

Warren has been criticized for refusing to acknowledge if her medicare for all policy would lead to tax increases.

“A yes or no question that didn’t get a yes or no answer,” said Pete Buttigieg, Presidential Candidate.

“As least Bernie’s being honest here and saying how he’s gonna pay for this and that taxes are going to go up,” said Amy Klobuchar, Presidential Candidate.

The divide on health care was center stage, with Warren pushing back.

“Whenever someone hears the term ‘medicare for all who want it’ understand what that really means. It’s medicare for all who can’t afford it,” said Senator Warren.

On the issue of impeachment, there was no debate.

“As a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it,” said Kamala Harris, Presidential Candidate.

“He should be removed,” said Julián Castro, Presidential candidate.

As President Trump calls for the Biden’s to be investigated, Former Vice President Joe Biden faced questions about his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings while he was Vice President.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. I carried out the policy of the United States Government in rooting out corruption in Ukraine,” said Former Vice President Joe Biden, Presidential Candidate.

Senator Bernie Sanders stepped back into the ring after a recent heart attack, making it clear he is ready to carry on.

“We are going to be mounting a vigorous campaign all over this country,” said Bernie Sanders, Presidential Candidate.

Senator Sanders also teased a special guest at his upcoming rally in New York City this weekend. Senior Campaign sources tell ABC News that special guest is Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who plans to give the Senator her endorsement.