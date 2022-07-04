One of the many ways that people in Erie have been celebrating the Fourth of July is with a trip to Waldameer Park.

Matt Mathias checked in with the park’s owner to see what’s new with Waldameer on this holiday.

Some people host gatherings at home with family and friends to celebrate the holiday. Others load up their vehicles and head to Waldameer for an exciting family day.

With the price of everything increasing, admission to Waldameer is a great alternative option for some families.

For some, a Fourth of July trip to Waldameer Park has become a holiday tradition, straying from the classic cookout.

One such family shared that each year their kids look forward to their annual visit.

“We love Waldameer. We come every year traditionally, and this is just a great family place. Our kids start asking about it before we get in town visiting family; can we go, when are we going to go, and it’s just a great safe place that’s fun. We love the water park. We love the rides. You can’t beat it,” said Rosanne Siggia-Walker, Waldameer attendee.

According to Waldameer’s owner, they’ve recently had issues with juveniles coming into the park late and causing trouble. To combat this, people under 20 who are not accompanied by a parent are required to purchase a Ride-A-Rama pass.

“We’ve been having trouble with some of the young kids lately. And so right now, instead of going until 10 p.m., we’re going to close at 8 p.m.,” Paul Nelson, owner, Waldameer Park and Water World. “Because what these kids were doing was coming in late, and just harassing people.”

Free general admission after 5 p.m. will resume July 5.

The owner of Waldameer also wants the public to know that they will be starting an expansion project for the Water Park.

The planning for what is touted as “the most exciting water slide Waldameer will have to offer” will begin construction in fall of 2023.