Fourth of July draws a crowd at Presque Isle

Fireworks, parades and other activities are all part of the celebrations for the Fourth of July.

One crowded place on Sunday was at Presque Isle State Park.

“It’s been a pretty good experience, you know?” said Logan Savvy, who spent Sunday visiting Presque Isle. “We got up a little later, and you know, we wanted to do a boys trip today while everyone is sitting up at the house to do a cookout tonight. So, we set up the poles to go fishing.”

Meanwhile, J.J. Rettura took to the bike paths.

“It was a good bike ride,” he said. “Looking forward to laying on the beach and getting some Otis wings.”

Erie resident Amanda Braan toured some of the local hotspots with a friend.

“We are here going for a walk,” Braan said, “and we have a friend ehre, visiting from Virginia. So, she came up yesterday, and we went to local breweries and to support local businesses… And today, we are going to a friend’s house for a pool party and enjoy the day because it’s nice out.”

