Fourth of July parade important to Lawrence Park

The Lawrence Park Township held their Fourth of July parade today.

It started at 2 p.m. and was filled with people from the community.

According to long-time resident Debbie Renzi, the parade means a lot to this town.

“The community, no matter how bad times are, and we have had a bad year, they always come together,” Renzi said. “This is for the kids, and this is a great community, you know? It’s really nice.”

The holiday fireworks are scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

