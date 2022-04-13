According to their Facebook page, the 55th Annual Fourth of July Parade is set to return to Millcreek in 2022.

The parade was previously cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to their website, the parade will take place on Monday July 4th starting at 9:45 a.m.

The parade will begin on West 12th Street & Marshall Drive and will end on Grant Avenue.

During this parade, West 12th Street will be closed from Peninsula Drive to Grant Avenue from 8 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade.

Participants and viewers are encouraged to arrive early.

A quiet zone will be included between Montpelier Avenue and the review stand located in front of the American Legion.

The grand marshals for the parade will be our hometown heroes and first responders.

You can learn more about this year’s parade by visiting their website or Facebook page.