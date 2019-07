PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 09: Fireworks are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Millcreek Township police department would like to remind motorists that west 12 street will be closed to traffic for the annual Fourth of July parade from Peninsula Drive to Guetner Avenue.

Also Marshall Drive, west 20th street, and Powell Ave between west 11 street and SR 20 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured to west lake road. Harper drive will be posted as a temporary “No Parking” area.

These roads noted above will be closed from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.