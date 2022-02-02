Fourth suspect identified in McClelland Avenue fatal shooting

Erie Police identified a fourth suspect in the alleged $30,000 drug deal that resulted in a fatal shooting.

They’re naming 19-year old Deontray Keomany-Smith as the fourth suspect.

Police before the four suspects traveled from the Phoenix area to sell the drugs. They allegedly rented a house in the 3900 block of McClelland Avenue while in Erie.

During a home invasion robbery attempt at the residence, 30-year old Shannon Crosby of Erie was fatally shot.

Erie Police arrested 21-year old Saul Felix and 18-year old Kortez Murray of Arizona.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Police have also issued arrest warrants for Abner Gonzalez and Deontray Keomany- Smith.