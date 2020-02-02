FOX 66 Big Game Day recipes from Chef Lisa

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

As part of the celebration of the Big Game, FOX 66 News’ Dave Belmondo joined personal Chef Lisa Heidelberg, owner of “Dinner is Served by Lisa” for a look at some delicious recipes to enjoy during Super Bowl 54!

Here are the two recipes! The first one is Extra Crispy Broasted Chicken Drumsticks

Ingredients:

12 chicken drumsticks

2 Tbsp Baking Powder

2 tsp kosher salt or to taste

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450F.

2. Pat chicken drumsticks dry with paper towels really well and place in a large bowl. Sprinkle the baking powder all over the drumsticks and toss well.

3. Line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray generously with cooking spray. 4. Arrange the drumsticks on the baking sheet, leave space between the pieces to allow heat to circulate around the drums

5. Bake the chicken drumsticks for 30-35 minutes, until they are nicely browned and crisp. Since ovens vary, start checking at 25 minutes.

6. Remove the drumsticks from the oven and enjoy.Chef’s note: You can either toss drums with your sauce of choice, or place them on platter and leave sauce on the side for guest to put on themselves

The second recipe from Chef Lisa is AmeriAsian BBQ Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups ketchup

1/2 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon smoky paprika

1 tablespoon ground ginger or 2 tbls. Of fresh ginger, grated

1/2 cup green onions (minced)

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions: