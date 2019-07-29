FOX 66 broadcasting on auxiliary antenna

As a part of the technical work we are doing in preparation for our new frequencies, we are currently transmitting FOX 66 on an auxiliary antenna. This will continue until this Friday night at 6:30pm. We apologize if this temporarily makes FOX 66 hard to receive off the air. Please remember to rescan your TV set after 6:30 on Friday when we will return to the main FOX antenna.

Thanks for watching JET 24 and FOX 66!

Please see here for additional information – https://www.yourerie.com/news/local-news/wjet-wfxp-future-signal-disruption/