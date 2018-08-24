Frank Case returns from 'Iron Butt Tour' 6400 miles later Video

Frank Case is back home in Erie after being gone for a few weeks and nearly 6400 miles...

Frank once again traveled around the country on his motorcycle as part of his 'Iron Butt Tour'. He circles the country each year to promote the life-saving work going on at Shriner's Hospital. He hasn't totaled the donations yet, but says people were very kind to him; many stopping to write checks after hearing that Frank takes the tour because of what the hospital did for his son.

And, there is still time to contribute. The 'For the Kids' fund is available at any Erie Federal Credit Union branch until September 1st.