A piece of history left Erie Monday after being on display for about nine months.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet has left the Hagen History Center. The antique car was carefully maneuvered out of the building and into a trailer where it is protected from the elements.

The famous architect’s beloved orange car was on loan to the Hagen History Center since last June.

Employees said it’s been an asset to the history center and the Erie Community.

“We’ve had a lot of people travel to Erie just to see this car and of course the Frank Lloyd Wright San Francisco Field Office. Erie is becoming more of a destination for tourists, not only in the summer time when the Peninsula is up and running, but all year round now,” said Becky Wiser, Hagen History Center.

The 17 foot long, 4,000 pound car is heading back to a car museum in Auburn, Indiana.