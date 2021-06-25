Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet on display at Hagen History Center through Oct.

Frank Lloyd Wright’s 1930 Cord L-29 Cabriolet is now in Erie after traveling hundreds of miles from Auburn, Indiana.

The 17-foot long automobile weighs 4,000 pounds and the orange color was Wright’s favorite color.

It will be a part of Wright’s exhibit at the Erie County Historical Society-Hagen History Center called Frank Lloyd Wright’s San Francisco Office.

The executive director says he hopes the car will be an attraction for many.

“People who come here to see it probably have never seen a car like that before. We hope it adds to our story about Frank Lloyd Wright, even for a short period of time, and attract some folks who just love cars, because it’s really a cool piece,” said George Deutsch, executive director, Erie County Historical Society, Hagen History Center.

The automobile will be in Erie until the beginning of October when it will be transported to a Frank Lloyd Wright conservancy convention in Buffalo.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list