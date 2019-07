Due to scheduling conflicts, the Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at the Erie Insurance Arena on July 18, 2019 has been cancelled.

Patrons who have purchased tickets will be fully refunded.

If you purchased your tickets with a credit card from www.erieevents.com, your account will automatically be refunded within ten days. For other purchases, please visit or contact the Erie Insurance Arena Box office at (814)452-4857.