Franklin High School placed on lockdown today for social media threat

Pennsylvania State Police has reported that Franklin High School in Venango County was placed on lockdown today due to an online message regarding the safety of students at the school.

An online message was brought to the attention of the school police officer. It was determined the suspect who sent the message was not at school at the time and the school was placed on a modified lockdown.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were notified of the incident and began investigating. The school remained on lockdown as PSP investigated the validity of the message.

According to PSP, after several interviews it was determined the suspect had no intention of harming anyone and made the statement “as a joke.”

DA Shawn White was notified and the suspected individual will be charged accordingly.