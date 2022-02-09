Franklin man Indicted for intending to distribute more than 50 grams of meth mixture

A Franklin, Pa. man has been Indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie for intending to distribute large amounts of meth.

According to the Department of Justice, Rodney Lee Plowman, 55, was indicted Tuesday for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Plowman faces up to 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE) task force, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Erie Bureau of Police, the Oil City Police Department, the Franklin Police Department, and the Titusville Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

Under the law, Plowman is innocent unless and until proven guilty.