Franklin to celebrate AppleFest with extended weekend

Amidst the changing leaves and cooler temperatures, the City of Franklin brings in the fall season with AppleFest.

Live music, a 5k race, a farmer’s market, a classic car show and fresh-baked apple pies will highlight the free four-day event, which begins with the Franklin High School Hall of Fame ceremony tomorrow night (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. and runs through Monday at 5 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, click HERE.

This will be the 38th year of AppleFest. On average, the city brings in about 100,000 visitors for the celebration. For more information, click HERE.

