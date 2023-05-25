A sports legend visited Erie High School for a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

It’s the start of an improvement project for the schools athletic facilities. After decades of waiting, upgrades are coming to Biletnikoff Field located on Peach Street.

The NFL Hall of Famer came to visit Erie High, speaking to students, administrators and the community.

Fred Biletnikoff said these multi-million dollar renovations to the field include a new all weather track and stadium.

Watch the groundbreaking ceremony for renovations to Biletnikoff Field live during Thursday’s weekly mayoral news conference.

He says the students of the Erie School District deserve a better place to practice, compete and be proud of.

“I’m so happy that the school board finally got this through and they got some money to build a facility that’s going to really help so many kids, young men and women, to make them feel like they’re special, which they are special. Give them some place special to perform on. That’s what I’m happy about,” said Fred Biletnikoff, Superbowl MVP, Erie native.

Biletnikoff said its great to see the students that will benefit from these improvements.