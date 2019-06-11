Fred Rogers celebrated in Latrobe, PA today

It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood in Latrobe, Pennsylvania today as admirers celebrated its most famous neighbor, Mister Rogers.

The ‘Mister Rogers Family Day 2019’ was a celebration of his life with activities for children including a Mister Rogers neighborhood-inspired trolley, a Fred Rogers trivia stroll, and more.

Fred Rogers is best know for his public television show ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’. The child advocate and entertainer died in 2003.

