It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood in Latrobe, Pennsylvania today as admirers celebrated its most famous neighbor, Mister Rogers.
The ‘Mister Rogers Family Day 2019’ was a celebration of his life with activities for children including a Mister Rogers neighborhood-inspired trolley, a Fred Rogers trivia stroll, and more.
Fred Rogers is best know for his public television show ‘Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood’. The child advocate and entertainer died in 2003.
Fred Rogers celebrated in Latrobe, PA today
It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood in Latrobe, Pennsylvania today as admirers celebrated its most famous neighbor, Mister Rogers.