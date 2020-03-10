Fred Rush Jr. to be honored with Louis J. Tullio community service award

A former community leader will be honored Tuesday evening in Erie for his community achievement and service.

Yourerie.com digital reporter Odessa Meredith sat down with Fred Rush Jr. to learn about his time serving our community.

Rush worked for the city of Erie for decades serving city administrations. He worked for mayors going as far back as Lou Tullio.

The public servant and community leader moved to Erie from Mississippi as a young man.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership will honor Rush with the Louis J. Tullio community service award.