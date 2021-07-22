Free archery lessons at Discover Presque Isle

One of the many Discover Presque Isle events happening this week is an introduction to archery.

Lessons started on Thursday at the playfield just past the Presque Isle State Park ranger station. Anyone can learn to use a bow and arrow for free.

From Thursday to Saturday, July 24th, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., experts have set up targets for the community to learn to shoot.

Tim Case, the owner of Archery Encounters is running the event, and he says there is one aspect newcomers are surprised about.

“They don’t have to put so much muscle into it,” said Case. “The bows that we use are very lightweight, 15-20 pounds. I have seven-year-olds that can draw the same bow, and 67-year-olds draw the same bow.”

Archery is just one of the many activities happening at Discover Presque Isle this year.

