Free community lunch and Chicken BBQ events to take place in Girard

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Two weekend events are scheduled to take place Saturday, August 1st in Girard.

The first event is a free community lunch held by Boy Scout Troop 53. The lunch will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wells Park in front of the Girard Borough building. You can walk up to receive your free lunch.

The second event is the A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder annual Chicken BBQ. The event will take place Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. or until sold out.

Carry out or shaded indoor seating is available. For a $10 donation, you can enjoy foods like chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn on the cob and coleslaw, with a drink and a desert. Child portions will be available at reduced cost.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar