Free community lunch and Chicken BBQ events to take place in Girard

Two weekend events are scheduled to take place Saturday, August 1st in Girard.

The first event is a free community lunch held by Boy Scout Troop 53. The lunch will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Wells Park in front of the Girard Borough building. You can walk up to receive your free lunch.

The second event is the A.F. Dobler Hose & Ladder annual Chicken BBQ. The event will take place Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. or until sold out.

Carry out or shaded indoor seating is available. For a $10 donation, you can enjoy foods like chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn on the cob and coleslaw, with a drink and a desert. Child portions will be available at reduced cost.