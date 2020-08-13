Free community movie night to take place at Bayfront Convention Center

This weekend is opening night for the Bayfront Cinema.

The Erie Downtown Partnership and Erie Events are teaming up to hold a free community movie night this Friday.

The event will take place in the Bayfront Convention Center parking lot and features the movie “That Thing You Do,” the Erie based comedy directed by Tom Hanks.

Just like the drive in, people will watch the movie from their cars. Snacks and beverages will also be available.

The free community movie night is tomorrow night. A link to pre-register for the event can be found here.

Gates open at 8:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 9:30 p.m.