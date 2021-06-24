Free, confidential HIV testing available at Tom Ridge Environmental Center this weekend

As the City of Erie recognizes pride month, “Ride your Pride” will also take place. This comes as the national HIV testing day is happening this Sunday, June 27th.

The High-Impact Northwest Alliance will be conducting free, confidential HIV testing in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center parking lot.

There will be rapid HIV tests available for those interested in going to the mobile unit.

According to the CDC, about 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV.

The supervisor of the High-Impact Prevention Northwest Alliance, Emily Crofoot, says now more than ever, since the pandemic shut everything down, it’s important for people to get tested.

“We always recommend that everyone gets tested, especially if they have a new partner, if they haven’t been tested in a while. Especially now, HIV is no longer a death sentence that’s it’s know to be in the past. More often than not it’s one pill a day,” said Emily Crofoot, High-Impact Prevention Northwest Alliance.

The mobile testing unit will be at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on June 27 from 12-2 p.m.

