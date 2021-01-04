Free COVID-19 testing underway at Crawford County Fairgrounds

Free COVID-19 testing is underway at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. This comes as cases continue to spike in Crawford County.

Star Bodi was live outside the testing site with more.

It’s the first day of free testing at the fairgrounds. That’s with the help from the Crawford County Commissioners and the Department of Public Safety.

The Crawford County Commissioners and Public Safety are teaming up with the contractor AMI, which will be performing the test.

The procedure is fairly simple- residents will drive up and show photo identification. Once finished, they are asked to keep their masks on and drive forward to the testing site. The test will be performed by someone from AMI.

It’s also important to know that this test only identifies the virus that is active. It does not test for the new COVID-19 strain you’ve been hearing about.

One resident we spoke to says this is a simple way to stay safe and for the community to do their part.

“For us to be able to have this opportunity, I think it’s something that we should be able to take advantage of, one way or the other. Just to say ‘hey I don’t have it or I do have it’ and you can move forward, taking the proper precautions,” said Lawerence Robinson, Crawford County resident.

Testing will be open everyday until Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Those getting a test are expected to receive results within 5-7 days.