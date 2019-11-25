Free early Thanksgiving dinner at East Middle School

The gift of giving continued at East Middle School today.

Hundreds of people were expected to attend South Harborcreek United Methodist Church’s 27th annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

This year’s dinner, “His Shining Lights” is in remembrance of Scott Askins, who started the tradition over 20 years ago. More than 20 turkey breasts along with mashed potatoes and corn were served. Volunteers and parishioners from Erie High School and Harborcreek schools took part in preparing meals for the community.

“It’s a hot meal to celebrate Thanksgiving, in a way to come together as a fellowship because we treat everybody like our neighbor ” said Phillip Askins, event coordinator.

All donations were made by parishioners and local businesses