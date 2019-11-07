Free Firearm Safety Seminar to take place at Edinboro Borough Building tonight

State Representative Ryan Bizzarro is hosting a free Firearm Safety Seminar tonight.

The event is designed for area residents to learn more about how to safely handle firearms.

The seminar will include topics such as firearm safety, storage, laws pertaining to personal ownership, conceal carry, and self defense.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight at the Edinboro Borough Building located at 124 Meadville St.

All local adults and children accompanied by a parent or guardian are invited to attend.