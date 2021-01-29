Free glass recycling drop off locations to soon be spread throughout Erie County

There will soon be 15 free glass recycling drop off locations throughout Erie County.

This is an effort led by Prism Glass Recycling, which is a new company under the Erie Management Group umbrella.

Residents can drop off all colors of food jars & beverage bottles, canning and candle jars, perfume and cologne bottles as part of this program.

Each of the locations will be up by the end of next week. It is asked that all containers be rinsed before donating.

Below is a full list of glass recycling drop off locations:

City of Erie : Rodger Young Park, Joseph Walczak Sr. Park, Glenwood Park and Bayview Park

Franklin Township : Municipal building grounds

Girard Borough : A.F. Dobler Hose and Ladder Co.

Girard Township : West County Paramedic Association grounds

Greene Township : Municipal building grounds

Harborcreek Township : Municipal building grounds

Millcreek Township : West Erie Plaza and Erie County Conservation District

North East Township : Municipal building grounds

Venango Township : Municipal building grounds

Washington Township : Municipal building grounds

Waterford Borough: Municipal garage grounds

You can learn more about Prism Glass Recycling by clicking here.