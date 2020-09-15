‘Free Meal for the Homeless’ to take place at GECAC this weekend

A free meal will be available for Erie’s homeless at GECAC this weekend.

Minister Geoffrey Lyons and the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) will be handing out free meals to hungry men, women and children and to the homeless on Saturday, September 19th at GECAC.

You can pick up the your to-go meal from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the GECAC entrance located at the corner of 9th and Peach Streets in Downtown Erie.

Meals will include chicken or fish, side dishes, drinks, and desserts. Masks will be available at the door and safety measures will be in place.