Erie County, (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– UPMC Hamot is continuing its Minutes Matter campaign by offering free Narcan kits at different events happening around Erie this summer.

Earlier this year, UPMC Hamot and the City of Erie partnered to help provide community members with access to basic emergency information and education about life-saving interventions including the distribution of free Narcan kits.

So far, UPMC Hamot has given out more than 200 of these overdose reversal kits.

Free kits will be available at the purple Minutes Matter tent at the following events:

UPMC Sunset Music Series at Presque Isle finale — Wednesday, July 26

at Presque Isle finale — Wednesday, July 26 Discover Presque Isle — Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29

— Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 814 Music Series — Sunday, July 30

Narcan, or Naloxone, is used to help reverse the effects of a opioid drug overdose.

In 2020, over 200 people died of opioid overdoses in Erie County. In July 2023, Erie Police reported they have seen an uptick in overdose deaths in the city.

This graphic details drug overdose statistics for the City of Erie for 2021, 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

The Shapiro Administration reported in April 2023 that more than 24,000 opioid overdose reversals have been reported in Pennsylvania using Narcan provided through the Naloxone for First Responders Program.