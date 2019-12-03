Free, public forum to be held regarding pedestrian concerns on the Bayfront

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that a free, public forum will be held regarding possible pedestrian concerns along the Bayfront.

PennDOT, along with the City of Erie’s Bureau of Engineering Department, the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization, and the Erie County Department of Planning are holding the meeting.

The study is focused on the Bayfront Connector between the intersection with East 6th Street and the Broad Street interchange.

The free, public forum will be held December 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. in the McKinley Elementary School gymnasium/cafeteria located at 933 East 22nd Street, Erie, PA 16503. A presentation will take place at 7:15 p.m.

According to PennDOT, the information gathered during the meeting will be used to evaluate proposed alternative solutions to address pedestrian concerns along the corridor.

The city will present the purpose of the study, and the proposed data collection efforts and several alternatives on the Bayfront Connector for community input.

This study will identify current pedestrian routes to determine where the most feasible multimodal crossing will take place along the Bayfront Connector. It is the city’s upmost concern to ensure that adequate and safe East to West multimodal connectivity is available for its residents.

The study is being funded through a $100,000 PennDOT Connects supplement of the FHWA Statewide Planning and Research Fund. The study is expected to be finalized by June 30, 2020.