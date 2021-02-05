Free, public WiFi coming to Erie’s Opportunity Zones

The City of Erie is working to further develop their Opportunity Zones.

The city will soon bring free, public WiFi access to the eight Opportunity Zones. VNET has begun installing WiFi access points on the first 30 commercial structures in Opportunity Zone one.

“Making sure we are putting the access points where they need to be for the highest amount of efficiency, but then also making sure that it’s being installed properly so that the business owner or building owner knows that it’s aesthetically pleasing and that the cable and everything is done professionally,” said Brad Wiertel, VNET.

WiFi isn’t the only part of the smart city project — a Penelec contractor began converting streetlights in November and should be finished this summer.