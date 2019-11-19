Free rides to Erie Schools parent teacher conferences

Erie’s public schools will provide free bus service from community centers to schools for parent teacher conferences.

They will run Thursday, November 21st and Friday, November 22nd.



Buses will run continuously on 20-minute loops between the centers and schools. Buses will operate from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday and

from 7:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St., will serve as a transportation point between the center and Collegiate Academy, the Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center, Eagle’s Nest Program of Academic Distinction, Erie High School, East and Strong Vincent middle schools, and Grover Cleveland, Harding, and Perry elementary schools.

The Booker T. Washington Center, 1720 Holland Street, will serve as a

transportation point between the center and Collegiate Academy, the DiPaolo Student Success Center, Eagles’s Nest, Erie High, East and Wilson middle schools, and Jefferson, Lincoln, McKinley, Pfeiffer-Burleigh and JoAnna Connell elementary schools.

The John F. Kennedy Center, 2021 E. 20th St., and the Boys & Girls Club of Erie, 1515 E. Lake Road, will serve as transportation points between the centers and Collegiate, the DiPaolo Student Success Center, Eagle’s Nest, Erie High, East, and JoAnna Connell, Diehl, and Edison Elementary Schools.



No reservations necessary. If you have any questions, please call the district administration building at 874-6000.