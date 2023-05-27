(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With summer unofficially kicking off this weekend, as well as National Sunscreen Day, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the expansion of a program offering free sunscreen at Pennsylvania state park beaches and swimming pools.

According to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, free sunscreen will be available at Pennsylvania state park beaches and swimming pools and is encouraging everyone to make sunscreen part of their outdoors routine to ensure a fun and safe summer.

“As the weather warms, it is critical people take the necessary steps to protect themselves from potentially harmful ultraviolet rays when spending extended time outdoors,” Dunn said. “We are again extremely grateful that the state Department of Health and Impact Melanoma continue to support and help expand this important program at our state parks.”

These dispensers can be found on Presque Isle at the Public Safety building as well as the new large, white lifeguard towers found on the beaches supplying 30+ SPF sunscreen.

This announcement is part of the DCNR’s sunscreen program that started back in 2017 with giving out sunscreen at Codorus and Pine Grove Furnace state parks.

Now the program has expanded across the commonwealth including 13 new state parks and reach an estimated 2.6 million visitor this year.

The cost for the sunscreen is covered by the PA Department of Health while the DCNR partners with local health organizations and healthcare system providers to cover future costs and allow the program to expand.

Health experts say that daily sunscreen application can help prevent skin cancer as long as the Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is 30 or higher.

PA health officials claim that one in 40 Pennsylvanians will be diagnosed with melanoma in their lifetime; with more than 8,500 Americans diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

Free sunscreen is available at the following 46 state parks: